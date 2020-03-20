Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Worrall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Worrall

Notice Condolences

Tony Worrall Notice
Worrall Tony Edward
Passed away peacefully on
4th March 2020, aged 64 years.
Beloved husband of Karen, forever loved dad of Adrian & Anthony & brother to David & loving sister Les. Forever in our hearts & always by our side, he will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all his family & friends xxx
The funeral service & celebration of his life will be held on 3rd April at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 11am.
Casual dress welcome.
Flowers welcome, please send to
John Taylor Funeral Service,
178 Warwick Road, Kenilworth,
CV8 1HU.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -