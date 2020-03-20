|
|
|
Worrall Tony Edward
Passed away peacefully on
4th March 2020, aged 64 years.
Beloved husband of Karen, forever loved dad of Adrian & Anthony & brother to David & loving sister Les. Forever in our hearts & always by our side, he will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all his family & friends xxx
The funeral service & celebration of his life will be held on 3rd April at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 11am.
Casual dress welcome.
Flowers welcome, please send to
John Taylor Funeral Service,
178 Warwick Road, Kenilworth,
CV8 1HU.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 20, 2020