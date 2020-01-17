Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Powell

Notice Condolences

Valerie Powell Notice
POWELL Valerie Passed away peacefully on
8th January, 2020, aged 83 years, at The Red House Nursing Home, Stamford, Lincolnshire.

Dearly loved wife of her late husband John Greenwood Powell, a loving and much-loved mum to Richard and Susie, and grandmother to Lydia, Chloe, Ana and Matt. A former radiographer at Coventry and Warwickshire Hospital and President of Kenilworth Soroptimists, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her funeral will be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on Thursday, 30th January at 10:30 a.m.
in the South Chapel.

Donations, if desired, may be made directly to the Alzheimer's Society or flowers c/o John Taylor Funeralcare, Kenilworth, 178 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HU
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -