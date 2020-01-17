|
|
|
POWELL Valerie Passed away peacefully on
8th January, 2020, aged 83 years, at The Red House Nursing Home, Stamford, Lincolnshire.
Dearly loved wife of her late husband John Greenwood Powell, a loving and much-loved mum to Richard and Susie, and grandmother to Lydia, Chloe, Ana and Matt. A former radiographer at Coventry and Warwickshire Hospital and President of Kenilworth Soroptimists, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her funeral will be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on Thursday, 30th January at 10:30 a.m.
in the South Chapel.
Donations, if desired, may be made directly to the Alzheimer's Society or flowers c/o John Taylor Funeralcare, Kenilworth, 178 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HU
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 17, 2020