Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Evans

Notice Condolences

Veronica Evans Notice
Evans Veronica
(nee Edgeller)
"Ronnie" Passed away peacefully in her sleep
on 17th October, 2020 at Priors House, Leamington Spa, aged 97 years.

Loving wife of the late Pete,
dear mother of Trudy and Tony, Mother-in-law of Michael, dearest Nana of Emily and Eleanor and
Nana-Nana of Rachael and Jonathan.

Funeral service on
Friday 30th October, 2020, at 10am in the North Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium.

Flowers may be sent to
John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa.
Due to Covid numbers are restricted.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -