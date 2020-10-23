|
|
|
Evans Veronica
(nee Edgeller)
"Ronnie" Passed away peacefully in her sleep
on 17th October, 2020 at Priors House, Leamington Spa, aged 97 years.
Loving wife of the late Pete,
dear mother of Trudy and Tony, Mother-in-law of Michael, dearest Nana of Emily and Eleanor and
Nana-Nana of Rachael and Jonathan.
Funeral service on
Friday 30th October, 2020, at 10am in the North Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Flowers may be sent to
John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa.
Due to Covid numbers are restricted.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 23, 2020