|
|
|
MITTON Victor Alan 'Minty'
Passed away peacefully on
the 12th March 2020, aged 83.
Much loved Dad to Paul, Jackie and James and grandad of Dan,
Sacha and Lucas.
Victor will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel on Friday 3rd April at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can be made to 'Cancer Research
UK' or 'Dementia UK' via
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 20, 2020