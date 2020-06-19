|
|
|
Southam Victoria Anne Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 9th June, aged 75 years.
Devoted friend of Roger Hussle.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Due to the current circumstances a private cremation service will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired in memory of Victoria can be made payable to Coventry Myton Hospice
direct using the link: https://www.mytonhospice.org/how-you-can-support-us-2/donate/one-off-donation/
Published in Leamington Courier on June 19, 2020