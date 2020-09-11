|
|
|
SCINALDI Vincenzo Passed away on 29th August 2020.
Will be deeply missed by all his
family and friends.
A Requiem Mass will be held for close family and friends at St Peters Roman Catholic Church on Thursday
24th September at 11am, followed by a burial in Leamington Cemetery.
The Mass will be lived streamed
via the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/
st-peters-church
Flowers welcome and may be sent to John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Donations in memory of Vincenzo
can be made directly to the
British Heart Foundation via
https://www.bhf.org.uk/
how-you-can-help/donate
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 11, 2020