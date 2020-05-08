Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
William Collis Notice
COLLIS William Philip
'Phil'
(24/04/1938) Passed away peacefully
at home on his
birthday 24th April 2020, aged 82.
Beloved and devoted husband to Vera, a loving and much loved Dad of Phil, Jackie and Kim and father in law of Mike, a dear brother of Arthur
and a cherished and much
loved grandad of Tom and Joe.
A true gentleman who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place with close family attending only.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 8, 2020
