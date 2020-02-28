|
|
|
Cooper William Malcolm
'Bill' of Leamington Spa
Passed away peacefully on
4th February 2020, aged 89 years.
Devoted husband to the late Pat.
Loving Dad to Anne, Stephen,
Timothy, Michael and Lindsey.
Proud Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
The funeral service will be held at
St Margaret's Church, Whitnash on
Tuesday 10th March 2020 at 1pm.
Family flowers only or donations if desired, to Marie Curie,
C/O W.G Rathbone,
30 Clarendon Avenue,
Leamington Spa, CV32 4RY
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 28, 2020