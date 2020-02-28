Home

POWERED BY

Services
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors
30 Clarendon Avenue
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4RY
01926 425331
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
13:00
St Margaret's Church
Whitnash
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Cooper

Notice Condolences

William Cooper Notice
Cooper William Malcolm
'Bill' of Leamington Spa

Passed away peacefully on
4th February 2020, aged 89 years.

Devoted husband to the late Pat.
Loving Dad to Anne, Stephen,
Timothy, Michael and Lindsey.
Proud Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.

The funeral service will be held at
St Margaret's Church, Whitnash on
Tuesday 10th March 2020 at 1pm.
Family flowers only or donations if desired, to Marie Curie,

C/O W.G Rathbone,
30 Clarendon Avenue,
Leamington Spa, CV32 4RY
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -