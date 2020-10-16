Home

Dunphy William
Also known
as Bill Dunphy Passed away suddenly but peacefully
at home on 7 th October 2020,
aged 75 years.
A loving husband to Kay,
father to his sons Paul and the late Colin, and also dad to Narinder, much loved grandfather to Daniel, Kieran, Ryan, Simi, Ruvan, Sarah & Chantelle, and great-grandad to Isobel, Dylan,
Lacey, Amelia, Shaun and Renee, brother to Kitty
and affectionately known as
uncle Willie by family in Ireland.
Will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 27th October at
St Joseph's Church, Whitnash at 1pm followed by a burial in
Leamington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please ,
donations if desired can be made
direct to Myton Hospice via
https://www.mytonhospice.org/
how-you-can-support-us-2/
donate/one-off-donation/
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 16, 2020
