|
|
|
ELLIOTT William Henry ('Harry') 1923-2020
Died peacefully on April 7th .
Much loved Husband of Iris,
Father of Christine and Michael, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Harry was dearly loved by his
family and friends.
"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." 2 Tim 4:7
A private funeral will take place at
11-30 on April 23rd .
A Thanksgiving Service to celebrate Harry's life will be arranged
at a later date.
Special thanks to all the staff at
Castle Brook Care Home for all the
love and care that that they have shown to Harry.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 17, 2020