Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Elliott

Notice Condolences

William Elliott Notice
ELLIOTT William Henry ('Harry') 1923-2020
Died peacefully on April 7th .
Much loved Husband of Iris,
Father of Christine and Michael, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Harry was dearly loved by his
family and friends.
"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." 2 Tim 4:7
A private funeral will take place at
11-30 on April 23rd .
A Thanksgiving Service to celebrate Harry's life will be arranged
at a later date.
Special thanks to all the staff at
Castle Brook Care Home for all the
love and care that that they have shown to Harry.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -