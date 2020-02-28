Home

William Garrison Notice
Garrison William
'Bill' Peacefully passed away
on 13 February 2020.

Devoted Husband to Jean,
Father to Roberta and
Grandfather to Haydn.

The funeral service will take place
on Monday 9 March, 2pm at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel, Leamington Spa.

No flowers please, but donations if desired to League of Friends,
Warwick Hospital can be left at the service in the donation box provided.

Enquiries to Warwick Funeralcare - John Taylor 01926 490780
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 28, 2020
