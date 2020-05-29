Home

Southam William
(Bill) Passed away peacefully on 19th May 2020 aged 85 years.

Beloved Husband to Val.
Dad to Sandra, Andrew, and Julie.
Father in law to John and Geraldine.
Grandad to Louise, Andy, Hayley,
Dan, Michael and Tom.

A special thanks to all the staff at Adelaide House Care Home.
He was a wonderful man and perfect gentleman who was loved by so many.

Due to government guidelines
there will be a private service for immediate family only.

Only family flowers but donations for the Alzheimer's society would be greatly received.

The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 29, 2020
