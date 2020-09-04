|
|
|
Sutton William Patrick
"Pat" Passed away peacefully after a long illness on the
24th August 2020, aged 82.
Beloved husband of Margaret,
much loved Dad of Alison and Adrian.
Grandad to James, Natalie,
Will and Daniel.
Sadly missed by all of
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel on Tuesday 8th September
at 1.00pm. Family flowers only.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 4, 2020