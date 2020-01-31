|
Tugwood William John
(John) Sadly passed away unexpectedly on 14th January 2020, aged 79 years.
Beloved Husband of Patricia,
loving Father of Abigail, Holly and Florence, dear Grandfather,
much loved Brother of Gill and
Brother-in-law of Tony.
John will be sadly missed by his
Nieces and Nephews and
all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 10th February 2020,
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Kidney Research UK
may be left at the service or
sent directly to the charity.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 31, 2020