|
|
|
BROWN Winifred (Win) Beautiful Mum to Karen;
Nanny to Erin and Rosie;
Aunty Win to her many
nieces and nephews.
Gentle, kind and caring.
Well-known for her smiling
face and generous nature.
Much loved and massively missed
by her many family and friends.
Passed away peacefully
on November 6th,
with Karen by her side,
after a sudden illness.
Now reunited with Bob.
Due to current restrictions,
the funeral is unfortunately
by invitation only,
at Oakley Wood North Chapel
on 30th November.
Any enquiries to
R. Locke and Son Funeral
Directors on (01926) 640386
Memorial celebration with afternoon
tea and full-on Bingo will take place
in Spring/Summer 2021 and
all who knew Mum will be welcome.
Details will follow when this is arranged.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 20, 2020