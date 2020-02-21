|
|
|
CALCUTT Yvonne Ann
'Vonnie' Sadly passed away on
6th February 2020, aged 79.
Much loved Wife, Mum & Nan.
She will be greatly missed by all
of her family & friends.
Funeral will take place on
Friday 28th February 2020 at 10:30am
at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Ashlawn Road, Rugby, CV22 5QQ.
You are all warmly invited back to Southam Cricket Club after the service.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Air Ambulance & The British Heart Foundation c/o
W Goodwin & Sons,
38 Coventry Street,
Southam, CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 21, 2020