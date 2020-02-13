Alice Wright Brown, 85, Springfield, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Springfield Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born on March 20, 1934, in Springfield. Brown was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Sylvester Reed Brown Sr.; parents, Robert E. Wright and Laura Della Murrell Wright; son, Sylvester Brown Jr.; grandson, Chris Hinkle; great-grandson, C.J. Hinkle; two sisters, Margaret Davis and Elizabeth Fogle; and three brothers, James Wright, George Wright, and Bobby Walker.
Survivors include: her son, David Brown of Springfield; four daughters, Cecilia Elaine Richardson of Louisville, Joyce (Richard) Crumbie of Lexington, Ruby Brown of Alabama, and Rebecca (Edward) Fogg of Louisville; five brothers, Charles Wright of Springfield, Henry Wright of Rooster Run, John Wright, Thomas Wright, both of Louisville, and Tommy Walker of Springfield; three sisters, Laura Truitt, Roberta Berry, both of Louisville, and Bernice Simpson, of Maryland; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with interment in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers were LeBryon Martin, Tyson Brown, William Hall, Brandon Gladney, Trey Crumbie, and Xavier Boone.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2020