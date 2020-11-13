Alice Marie Shouse, 73, Lebanon, passed away Nov. 7, 2020 at U.K. Hospital.

She was born May 16, 1947 in Marion County. She was a retired employee of Wilbert Plastics in Lebanon.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Lester Ray Shouse Sr. (Oct. 15, 2020); her father and mother, Neil and Alice Mattingly Roberts; and three brothers, Joe Denny, Neil Jr. and Billy Roberts.

Survivors include: one son, Lester Shouse Jr. (Pam) of Bardstown; one daughter, Lisa Ann Shouse of Lebanon; three sisters, Barbara Spalding of Lebanon, Dorothy Myers of Louisville, and Judy Roberts of Bardstown; one brother, James Roberts of Louisville; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Saint Augustine Catholic Church, 235 S. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Mark Hamilton will officiate.

Friends may call 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto.

Memorials may go to Saint Augustine Church or School, 235 S. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, KY 40033.

Pallbearers are Travis Yates, Jared Shouse, Landen Abell, Jamie Abell, Corey Holcomb, and Derek Shouse.

Honorary pallbearers are Ashley Abell, Robin Holcomb, Sara Yates, Kristin Shouse. and Winnie Shouse.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50 percent. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time. The services will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

