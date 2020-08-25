1/1
Alson I. Tharp Jr.
Alson I. Tharp Jr., 67, Colville, Washington, passed away at Providence Mount Carmel Hospital April 19, 2020.
He was formerly of St. Francis.
He was preceded in death by: mother, Anna Louise Newton Tharp; father, Alson I. Tharp Sr.; and two brothers, Donald Tharp and Clayton Tharp.
Survivors include: his wife of 41 years, Connie S. Tharp; two sons, Joseph and Mark Tharp; two grandchildren, Lillian Rae Tharp and Joseph Isaac Tharp; eight sisters, Sue Smith of Loretto, Jeketa Leake of St. Francis, Angie Caudill of Mt. Washington, Beverly Leake of Raywick, Dorothy Masterson of New Hope, Phyllis Hutchins, Debbie Tharp, and Lucy Tharp, all of St. Francis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was cremated at Danekas Funeral Chapel, Colville Washington, on May 1.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
