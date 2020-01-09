Amelia Raley Owen, 84, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1935, in Lebanon. She was a lifelong bookkeeper for Lebanon Water Company, Dr. Eli George, Dr. Salem George, McDuffee Motor Company, and Pickerill Motor Company. She was also a lifelong member of Powell Chapter #266 order of the Eastern Star and a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Andrew Elias Owen; parents, Ervin Raley and Anna B. Cabell Raley; and sister, Barbara Raley Yaste.
Survivors include: three sisters, Mary Ann McCollum of Berea, Ginger Buckman of Oklahoma, and Linda Begley of Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Michael's Orthodox Church.
Pallbearers were Dick McCollum, Travis Begley, Billy Begley, Keith Yaste, Tommy Owen, and Nathan Owen.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020