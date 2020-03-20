Amy Elizabeth Glasscock, 46, Louisville, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 23, 1973 in Lebanon to Thomas Glasscock and Lois Luckett.
Survivors include: her loving mother, Lois Luckett (Michael) O'Keefe; father, Thomas H. (Bessie) Glasscock Sr.; brother, Thomas H. (Alanna) Glasscock Jr., Shane (Jessica) O'Keefe, Damon (Christy) O'Keefe, and Carl (Charlene) Hardin; sister, Bobbie Carol (Huston) Brown; her little Yorkie, Zoe; and special friends, Chris Woodcock, Amy, Linda, Marty, T.J., Lisa, Cheryl, Drew and Ray.
Services for Amy will be postponed due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please visit the online obituary at www.Newcomer Kentuckiana.com for updated information.
The family requests that contributions in Amy's memory be made to Kosair Kids Center - Pediatric Therapy, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217 or Brain Injured Alliance of KY, 7321 New LaGrange Road #100, Louisville, KY 40222 or Shirley's Way, 10966 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, Ky 40272 (shirleysway.com).
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomer Kentuckiana.com
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2020