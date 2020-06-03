Amy Elizabeth Glasscock, 46, Louisville, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Hwy., Louisville. Her funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road, Louisville.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Hwy., Louisville. Her funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road, Louisville.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.