Amy Elizabeth Glasscock
Amy Elizabeth Glasscock, 46, Louisville, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. 
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Hwy., Louisville. Her funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road, Louisville.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
JUN
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
