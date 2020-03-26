Andrew Trent Mays, 21, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Lebanon.
He was born March 11, 1999 in Lebanon.
Survivors include: his mother, Andrea Lynn Gribbins of Lebanon; father, Terry ?Luther? (Sara) Mays of Lebanon; three sisters, Aleigha Grace Mays, Anna Lou Mays, and Ava Jean Mays, all of Lebanon; maternal grandparents, Andy and Janice Gribbins of Lebanon; paternal grandparents, Terry and Robin Mays of Lebanon; maternal aunt, Shelly Gribbins of Lebanon; maternal uncle, Robert Gribbins of Lebanon; two paternal aunts, Stacy (Jeremy) Kelly of Lebanon and Casie (Josh) Spalding of Calvary; and girlfriend, Katelynn Eads of Lebanon.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, a private funeral service was held for immediate family followed by a private interment service.
Although an unfortunate situation, it is the families hope that all will understand this necessity.
Pallbearers were Dakota Gribbins, Little Jack Mays, Caleb Gribbins, Tyler Gribbins, Clay Rakes, and Noah Gribbins.
Honorary pallbearers were Josh Spalding, Zach Garrett, Robert Gribbins, Jeremy Kelly, Austin Sanders, Kaley Thomas, Trinity Gribbins, Hunter Livers, Tanner Graham, David Lee Rakes, Cody Cope, and Dalton Smothers.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2020