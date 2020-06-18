Andy "Butch" Gribbins, 78, Lebanon, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

He was born Jan. 13, 1942 in Marion County. He was a tobacco farmer, an avid U.K. basketball fan, and loved his Shih-Tzu Fluffy. He worked at Brown Williams in Louisville as a maintenance-man. He was also a greeter at Lebanon Walmart.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Edford Gribbins; mother, Clyde Gribbins; two brothers, Thornton Gribbins and Cleo Gribbins; two sisters, Helen Albertson and Bobby Fowler; and three grandchildren, Trent Mays, Raelynn Gribbins, and Addilyn Gribbins.

Survivors include: his wife, Janice Gribbins; two daughters, Shelly (Robert) Gribbins and Andrea Lynn Gribbins, both of Lebanon; four brothers, Clelland (Marilyn) Gribbins, Harold (Judy) Gribbins, Jerry (Patsy) Gribbins, and David (Kathy) Gribbins, all of Lebanon; one sister, Bernadette (Gerald) Bright of Lebanon; and three grandchildren, Dakota Gribbins, Aleigha Mays, and Addison Gribbins.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery. Rev John Simpson officiated.

Pallbearers were Robert Gribbins, Kevin Gribbins, Timmy Gribbins, David Lee Rakes, Danny Ray Gribbins, Mike Fowler, Greg Price, and Marty Gribbins.

Honorary pallbearers were Dakota Gribbins, Aleigha Mays, Addison Gribbins, Lee Rakes, Katie Clarkson, Amanda Gribbins, Jerry Albertson, and Keith Gribbins.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



