Angela Marie Mattingly
1976 - 2020
Angela Marie Mattingly, 44, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on April 10, 1976. Angela was a waitress at Mordecai's restaurant in Springfield. She will forever be remembered for her kind smile and loving personality. Her three children were her world.
Survivors include: her daughter, Makayla Epps of Lebanon; two sons, Jaren Epps and Jamison Epps, both of Lebanon; father, Frances E. Mattingly of Loretto; mother, Lucy (Chuck) Smith of Lebanon; brother, Scot Mattingly of Lexington; and grandson, Marley J.
A private service was held on Saturday, Sept. 5, with interment in Ryder Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Chuck Smith, Scot Mattingly, Tyron Sickles, Jaybrien Seabrooks, Jordan Bell, and Javen Adams.
Honorary pallbearers were Marley J., William 'Bebo' Graves, Vincent Collins, Melody Bowling, Natasha Hull, Kerri Taylor, Cindy Keown, and Crystal Pratt.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
