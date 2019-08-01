Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:30 PM Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Anita Joyce Hughes, 71, Calvary, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on Nov. 20, 1947 in Taylor County. Hughes was a member of Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, where she enjoyed working bereavement meals. She was a homemaker and had worked many years at Fruit of the Loom. She was a member of quilting ladies of Calvary and enjoyed gardening her beautiful flowers. She also loved to travel and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Elbert and Frances Marie Goodin Caulk.

Survivors include: her husband, James Francis "Jimmy" Hughes of Calvary; two daughters, Debbie Carrico-Sprague (Andy) of Morganfield, and Angie (Gary) Caldwell of Calvary; brother, Randal Caulk of Finley; three sisters, Sue Caldwell of Lebanon, Bonnie Mills of Loretto, and Freda Willett of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Tommy (Amanda) Carrico, Brandon Caldwell, Nathan Caldwell, and Olivia Carrico; three step-grandchildren, Emma Sprague, Olivia Sprague, and Drew Ann Sprague; two great-grandchildren, Peyton Carrico and Louis Hamilton Carrico; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tommy Carrico, Brandon Caldwell, Nathan Carrico, Jason Willett, Justin Willett, and Travis Caldwell.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

