Ann Lynette Osbourne (1951 - 2020)
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Ann Lynette Osbourne, 68, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Spring View Hospital.
She was born Sept. 4, 1951 in Marion County. She and her husband were active in the Lion's Club, the Cattleman's Association, Marion County Association for the Handicapped, Communicare, and Saint Charles Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Joseph William "Toad" and Anabelle O'Daniel Mattingly; one sister, Lisa Karen Mattingly; and three brothers, Chub, Bobby, and David "Hud" Mattingly.
Survivors include: her husband of 46 years, William Martin "Billy" Osbourne; two sons, Brad Osbourne (Michelle) of Lebanon and Greg Osbourne (Jennifer) of Saint Joe; five grandchildren, Rickey Lee Padgett, Joshua William Osbourne, Margaret Anna Osbourne, Ava Layne Osbourne, and Barrett William Osbourne; three sisters, Sandy Brady (Ronnie) of Georgia, Wanda Glasscock (Lee) of Lebanon and Dana Osbourn (Hooker) of Springfield; three brothers, Tommy Mattingly (Linda), Billy Mattingly (Brenda), and Mark Mattingly (Debbie), all of Lebanon; three sisters-in-law, Jody Mattingly, Rosie Mattingly, and Jean Mattingly.
Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in St. Charles Cemetery. Rev. David Naylor will officiate.
A private prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday by Deacon Joseph R. Dant. The family hopes that all will understand that due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the attendance is being limited to close family only.
Portions of the services will be streamed on Facebook live and may be viewed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials may go to Saint Charles Church, 675 Highway 327, Lebanon, KY 40033 or Marion County Good Samaritan's Foundation, P.O. Box 807, Lebanon, KY 40033.
Pallbearers are Josh Osbourne, Rickey Padgett, Brian Blanford, Jerry Osbourne, Donnie Head, and Larry Osbourne.
Honorary pallbearers are Anna Osbourne, Ava Osbourne, and Barrett Osbourne.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2020
