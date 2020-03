Ann Bandy Sandusky, 77, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home.She was born Nov. 18, 1942 in Marion County. She was a former employee of Plastic Products Company in Lebanon and was a Senior Companion Program volunteer.She was preceded in death by: her mother and father, Garland and Caryland Goodwin Bandy; and one sister, Sue Carol Tucker.Survivors include: one son, Darrell Bandy of Lebanon; one daughter, Tammie Hill (Charles) of Raywick; four grandchildren, Christina Hill, Cody Hill, Rachel Bandy, and Josh Bandy; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Michael Bandy (Phyllis) of Columbia; one niece, Karen O'Daniel (Hugh) of Loretto; and long time friends, Mary Catherine Kaiser of Lebanon and Carmel Mattingly of Lebanon.Funeral services were held at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto. Deacon Joseph R. Dant presided. Cremation followed the services.Mattingly Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.