Ann Bandy Sandusky, 77, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home.
She was born Nov. 18, 1942 in Marion County. She was a former employee of Plastic Products Company in Lebanon and was a Senior Companion Program volunteer.
She was preceded in death by: her mother and father, Garland and Caryland Goodwin Bandy; and one sister, Sue Carol Tucker.
Survivors include: one son, Darrell Bandy of Lebanon; one daughter, Tammie Hill (Charles) of Raywick; four grandchildren, Christina Hill, Cody Hill, Rachel Bandy, and Josh Bandy; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Michael Bandy (Phyllis) of Columbia; one niece, Karen O'Daniel (Hugh) of Loretto; and long time friends, Mary Catherine Kaiser of Lebanon and Carmel Mattingly of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto. Deacon Joseph R. Dant presided. Cremation followed the services.
Mattingly Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2020