Anna Catherine Sallee, 71, Lebanon, passed away at 8:48 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Catherine Sallee.
A native of Washington County, she was born on Oct. 19, 1947 to the late John Ernest and Eva Cornish Sallee. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by: three sisters, Mary Elizabeth Lanham, Bonnie Varnell, and Peggy Curtsinger Hood; and three brothers, Ernest Lee Sallee, Thomas Wesley Sallee, and Anthony Ray "Tony" Sallee.
Survivors include: her daughter, Paula Raley of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Jedidiah Gabehart and Isabella Gabehart; two sisters, Ina Gribbins of Campbellsville and Eva Marie Sallee of Lebanon; and two brothers, Bill Sallee of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Mark Sallee of Mayesville, Oklahoma.
Funeral services will be held at 1p.m., Monday, April 8, at Carey & Son Funeral Home, Springfield, with Rev. Earl Hazel officiating.
Cremation will follow the funeral services.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2019