Anna Irene (better known as Irene) Smith was born Aug. 22, 1920, to Bernard and Rose Hocker Smith in St. Mary's. She gained her wings on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the age of 100.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; her daughter, Barbara Ann Smith; two brothers, Bernard Smith Jr. and Earl "Tite" Smith; four sisters, Theresa Bell, Elizabeth Furmon, Ella Thompson, and Mag Smith Golder. She was the last survivor of her six siblings and the only one to live to be a centurion, 100 years old.

She will be remembered as a person who was loved by many people. Irene was a very loving mother and grandmother. She loved to take walks and visit with her friends and family when she was able to do so. She always made us laugh and she remembered each one of us until the day she passed.

She attended St. Charles School in St. Mary's. She was a housemaker and cared for so many. She was a faithful member of St. Charles Church until she moved to Lebanon after the passing of her parents. She became an active member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Lebanon.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory, two grandsons, Joseph and Brandon Smith; nieces, Kitty Rose Smith, Hattie Yocum, Carol Jean Smith, Mag Burton, all of Lebanon, Hazel Stateman of Union City, Tennessee, Ada Cocanougher of Lexington, and Linda Coleman of Springfield; nephews, Joe Ben Thompson of St. Mary's and George Thompson of Lebanon; and a host of great nieces, nephews, and cousin.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in St. Charles Church Cemetery.

A private visitation was held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon.

Pallbearers are Mike Spaulding, Jason Thompson, Michael Smith, Tyson Thompson, Devin O. Yocum, and Chase Cocanougher.

Honorary pallbearers are Joseph Smith, Robert Smith, George Thompson, Roger Thompson, Lamar Smith, George Smith, Bernard B. Smith, and Cassius Cocanougher.

Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

