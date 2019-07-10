Anna "Ann" Myree Evans, 98, Campbellsville, formerly of Gravel Switch, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2019 at Campbellsville Nursing & Rehab.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1920 in Forkland, Boyle County. Ann was baptized into Christ and worshipped at Sunny Hill Church of Christ, was a member of the Sycamore Church of Christ and a past member of the Lebanon Church of Christ. She was a retired farmer, cafeteria worker at Marion County High School, an Avon representative and a telephone operator in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, William "Bill" Wallace Evans, Sr.; her mother, Sydney Wagoner; and her sister, Mabel Avritt.
Survivors include: her son, William (Patty) Wallace of Campbellsville; granddaughter, Rachael (Tyler) Blythe and their children, Isaac, Rosalind, and one on the way of Carmel, Indiana; grandson, Samuel (Kayla) Evans and their children, Eli and Silas of Bowling Green.
Ann was called "Gran" by Rachael and Samuel and " Gran Gran" by the great- grandchildren.
Visitation is Friday, July 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with funeral services on Saturday July 13, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home.
Donations and expression of sympathy can be made to the Forkland Community Center or Marion County Public Library.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on July 17, 2019