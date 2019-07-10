Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Myree "Ann" Evans. View Sign Service Information Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home 491 West Main Street Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-2197 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna "Ann" Myree Evans, 98, Campbellsville, formerly of Gravel Switch, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2019 at Campbellsville Nursing & Rehab.

She was born on Aug. 5, 1920 in Forkland, Boyle County. Ann was baptized into Christ and worshipped at Sunny Hill Church of Christ, was a member of the Sycamore Church of Christ and a past member of the Lebanon Church of Christ. She was a retired farmer, cafeteria worker at Marion County High School, an Avon representative and a telephone operator in Lebanon.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, William "Bill" Wallace Evans, Sr.; her mother, Sydney Wagoner; and her sister, Mabel Avritt.

Survivors include: her son, William (Patty) Wallace of Campbellsville; granddaughter, Rachael (Tyler) Blythe and their children, Isaac, Rosalind, and one on the way of Carmel, Indiana; grandson, Samuel (Kayla) Evans and their children, Eli and Silas of Bowling Green.

Ann was called "Gran" by Rachael and Samuel and " Gran Gran" by the great- grandchildren.

Visitation is Friday, July 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with funeral services on Saturday July 13, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home.

Donations and expression of sympathy can be made to the Forkland Community Center or Marion County Public Library.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anna "Ann" Myree Evans, 98, Campbellsville, formerly of Gravel Switch, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2019 at Campbellsville Nursing & Rehab.She was born on Aug. 5, 1920 in Forkland, Boyle County. Ann was baptized into Christ and worshipped at Sunny Hill Church of Christ, was a member of the Sycamore Church of Christ and a past member of the Lebanon Church of Christ. She was a retired farmer, cafeteria worker at Marion County High School, an Avon representative and a telephone operator in Lebanon.She was preceded in death by: her husband, William "Bill" Wallace Evans, Sr.; her mother, Sydney Wagoner; and her sister, Mabel Avritt.Survivors include: her son, William (Patty) Wallace of Campbellsville; granddaughter, Rachael (Tyler) Blythe and their children, Isaac, Rosalind, and one on the way of Carmel, Indiana; grandson, Samuel (Kayla) Evans and their children, Eli and Silas of Bowling Green.Ann was called "Gran" by Rachael and Samuel and " Gran Gran" by the great- grandchildren.Visitation is Friday, July 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with funeral services on Saturday July 13, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home.Donations and expression of sympathy can be made to the Forkland Community Center or Marion County Public Library.Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on July 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close