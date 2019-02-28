Anthony J. Johnson Jr., 56, Lexington passed away on Feb. 21, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee at the V.A. Hospital after an illness.
|
He was born to the late Anthony J. Johnson Biggers Sr. and Elizabeth Ann Johnson on April 6, 1962 in Lebanon.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by: a sister, Joyce Ann Spalding.
Survivors include: his wife, Alberta Cowan Johnson; daughter, Serina Russell (William) of Lexington; stepsons, Melvin Cowan and Joel Cowan, both of Lexington; brothers, Thomas (Judy) Johnson, David Lee Johnson, both of Lexington, and Elder Michael (Dorothy) Johnson of Lebanon; sisters, Yvonne (Terry) Furmon and Dianne Johnson, both of Lebanon; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery. Elder Michael Johnson officiated.
Pallbearers were Charles Burch, James Furmon, Michael J. Johnson Jr., Robin Jefferies, Charles Neal, and Peyton Owens.
Honorary pallbearers were Rodney Bell, Robert Furman, Charles Henry Furman, Terry Furmon, James Gray, Mike Montgomery, Frank Porter, and Tyrone Porter.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home
491 West Main Street
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-2197
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2019