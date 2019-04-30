Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ann Fogle, 87, Holy Cross, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary.

She was born on March 19, 1932 in Holy Cross. She retired from Barton Distillery in Bardstown after 25 years of service. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by: her husband of 67 years, Gerald Fogle; one infant son, Joseph Marion Fogle; her parents, Robert Kendrick "Reuben" and Anna Belle Medley Smith; three sisters, Wilbie Jean Corbett, Bernice Ballard, and Ada Jane Hamilton; and four brothers, Aaron, Juddie, Earl, and Louis Smith.

Survivors include: five daughters, Yvonne Ballard (Alan) of Forsyth, Georgia, Sheila Beaven (Dick) of Henderson, Colette Hill (Bobby) of Springfield, Madeline Thompson (Gomer) of Saint Francis, and Leigh Ann Fogle of Holy Cross; five sons, Alan Fogle (Linda) of Beersheba Springs, Tennessee, DeWayne Fogle (Debra) of Eva, Alabama, Brad Fogle (Donna) and Smith Fogle, all of Holy Cross, and Bart Fogle of Loretto; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one brother, John Edgar Smith (Grace) of Bardstown.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Memorials may go to Masses or Holy Cross Cemetery Fund c/o Holy Cross Church.

Pallbearers are grandsons, David Ballard, Clint Hill, Nathan Fogle, Craig Beaven, Michael Fogle, and Malcolm Fogle.

The other grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

