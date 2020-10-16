Barbara Mae Crawford, 57, Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her residence.

She was born May 3, 1963 in Casey County.

She was preceded in death by: her father, Eulis Martin Allen.

Survivrs include: her husband, Troy Crawford; daughters, Tracy Crawford and Jessica Wise; mother, Rosa Lee Johnson; brother, Steve Allen; sister, Rosie Smothers; and six grandchildren.

A private cremation was chosen by the family.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

