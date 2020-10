Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Mae Crawford, 57, Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her residence.

She was born May 3, 1963 in Casey County.

She was preceded in death by: her father, Eulis Martin Allen.

Survivrs include: her husband, Troy Crawford; daughters, Tracy Crawford and Jessica Wise; mother, Rosa Lee Johnson; brother, Steve Allen; sister, Rosie Smothers; and six grandchildren.

A private cremation was chosen by the family.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

