Barbara Mae Crawford, 57, Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 3, 1963 in Casey County.
She was preceded in death by: her father, Eulis Martin Allen.
Survivrs include: her husband, Troy Crawford; daughters, Tracy Crawford and Jessica Wise; mother, Rosa Lee Johnson; brother, Steve Allen; sister, Rosie Smothers; and six grandchildren.
A private cremation was chosen by the family.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.