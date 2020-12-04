1/
Beatrice (Mattingly) Lanham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Mattingly Lanham, 93, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington from complications from COVID-19.
She and her late beloved husband, Bruce Edward Lanham, were life-long residents of Marion County until they relocated to Sayre Christian Village Retirement Community in Lexington.
Survivors include: daughter, Donna Peden of Nicholasville; son, Glen Lanham of Campbellsville; two grandchildren: and seven great-grandchildren.
Due to present health concerns only a private service for immediate family members was held with no public visitation. Expressions of sympathy (by family request) should be in the form of a donation to the Sayre Christian Nursing Home in Lexington.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved