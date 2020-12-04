Beatrice Mattingly Lanham, 93, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington from complications from COVID-19.

She and her late beloved husband, Bruce Edward Lanham, were life-long residents of Marion County until they relocated to Sayre Christian Village Retirement Community in Lexington.

Survivors include: daughter, Donna Peden of Nicholasville; son, Glen Lanham of Campbellsville; two grandchildren: and seven great-grandchildren.

Due to present health concerns only a private service for immediate family members was held with no public visitation. Expressions of sympathy (by family request) should be in the form of a donation to the Sayre Christian Nursing Home in Lexington.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

