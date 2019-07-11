Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

Ben Browning Sr., 91, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Christian Healthcare in Bowling Green.

The Marion County native was a son of the late Joseph Edgar Browning and Mary Ethel Mattingly Browning. He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and received a bachelor's degree from WKU Teachers College. He was a farmer and proud educator for over 40 years in the Marion County School System. He loved coaching baseball and many other sports, honorably served in the United States Navy, and was a proud member of the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his beloved wife, Gertrude Hayden Browning; son, Frank Browning; three brothers, Sam, John, and Ed; five sisters, Nancy, Gladys, Grace, Margaret and Rita; grandson, Eric Anderson and granddaughter, Jessica Long.

Survivors include: his wife, Anne Pearson Browning; three daughters, Cathy Kirzinger, Lou Anderson (Steve), and Sarah Meyers (John); four sons, Ben Browning Jr. (Donna), Denny Browning (Debbie), Ray Browning (Joe), and Fred Browning (Sara); one stepdaughter, Bonnie Pearson; one brother, Mike Browning (Lib); 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Bill and Judy Hudson of Barren County, Dr. Nirav Sheth, and the staff at Barren River Adult Daycare.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 675 Highway 327, Lebanon, with burial in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Dennis May.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Marion County High School baseball team.

