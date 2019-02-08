Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Taylor "Bennie" Kessler. View Sign

Benjamin Taylor "Bennie" Kessler, 78, Danville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville.

He was born on Feb. 29, 1940 in Lebanon. Kessler was a retired employee of the City of Lebanon, was a former member of Lebanon United Methodist Church, and now a member of Junction City Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Owen and Frances Irene Taylor Kessler.

Survivors include: his wife, Ellen Clark Kessler of Danville; daughter, Peggy Kessler of Danville; son, Michael Kessler of Lebanon; two sisters, Addie Jane Kessler of Lebanon and Cattie Taylor of Summersville, Mississippi; and four grandchildren.

The family chose cremation with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Lebanon United Methodist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Lebanon United Methodist Church or to Junction City Methodist Church.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

