Bernard Mack Hughes Sr., 78, Lexington, passed away May 10, 2020.
He was born and raised in Raywick, one of 13 children. Mack was a generous, kind man with a heart of gold. He retired after a 40-year career at Kuhlman Electric Company where he was loved by all. Mack will be missed as a father figure by many of his children's friends.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Louis and mother, Celeste Costello Hughes; sisters, Dorothy Williams and Margaret LaFollette; and brothers, Donald and Mike.
Survivors include: his wife, Paula Ladd of 24 years; five children, Bernard Jr. "Mackie" (Diana), Paul Corbett (Susan), Alana "Missy" Garcia (Hank), Cathy Wharton (Scott), Daniel (Thiago); seven grandchildren, Lauren, Paul Tyke, Taylor, Trey, Halle, Alana, and Catie; two stepdaughters and two step-granddaughters; siblings, Kenny, Roger, Jerry, Richard, Steve, Tommy, Judy Morris, and Debbie Wheatley.
Graveside services were held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Raywick.
He will be greatly missed.
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Lexington, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 20, 2020