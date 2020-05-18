Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Mack Hughes Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard Mack Hughes Sr., 78, Lexington, passed away May 10, 2020.

He was born and raised in Raywick, one of 13 children. Mack was a generous, kind man with a heart of gold. He retired after a 40-year career at Kuhlman Electric Company where he was loved by all. Mack will be missed as a father figure by many of his children's friends.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Louis and mother, Celeste Costello Hughes; sisters, Dorothy Williams and Margaret LaFollette; and brothers, Donald and Mike.

Survivors include: his wife, Paula Ladd of 24 years; five children, Bernard Jr. "Mackie" (Diana), Paul Corbett (Susan), Alana "Missy" Garcia (Hank), Cathy Wharton (Scott), Daniel (Thiago); seven grandchildren, Lauren, Paul Tyke, Taylor, Trey, Halle, Alana, and Catie; two stepdaughters and two step-granddaughters; siblings, Kenny, Roger, Jerry, Richard, Steve, Tommy, Judy Morris, and Debbie Wheatley.

Graveside services were held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Raywick.

He will be greatly missed.

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Lexington, was in charge of arrangements. Bernard Mack Hughes Sr., 78, Lexington, passed away May 10, 2020.He was born and raised in Raywick, one of 13 children. Mack was a generous, kind man with a heart of gold. He retired after a 40-year career at Kuhlman Electric Company where he was loved by all. Mack will be missed as a father figure by many of his children's friends.He was preceded in death by: his father, Louis and mother, Celeste Costello Hughes; sisters, Dorothy Williams and Margaret LaFollette; and brothers, Donald and Mike.Survivors include: his wife, Paula Ladd of 24 years; five children, Bernard Jr. "Mackie" (Diana), Paul Corbett (Susan), Alana "Missy" Garcia (Hank), Cathy Wharton (Scott), Daniel (Thiago); seven grandchildren, Lauren, Paul Tyke, Taylor, Trey, Halle, Alana, and Catie; two stepdaughters and two step-granddaughters; siblings, Kenny, Roger, Jerry, Richard, Steve, Tommy, Judy Morris, and Debbie Wheatley.Graveside services were held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Raywick.He will be greatly missed.Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Lexington, was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close