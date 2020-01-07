Betty Ann Rakes, 80, passed away on Monday Jan. 6, 2020, at her residence after an illness.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Mitchell Rakes; one sister, Mary Frances Smothers; and one brother, Jerry Smothers.
Survivors include: four sisters, Linda Haydon of Bowling Green, Peggy Gordon of Bradfordsville, Margaret Smothers of Lebanon, and Kathy Gordon of Mt. Sherman; eight brothers, George Smothers, Sam Smothers, Carl Smothers, Mark Smothers, all of Lebanon, Harold Smothers of Loretto, Johnny Smothers of Ohio, David Smothers of Bradfordsville; and Paul Smothers of Bradfordsville; and several other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon. Bro. Jamie Lynn will officiate.
Family request visitors after 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Fred Gordon, Leroy Gordon, Harold Wayne, Shawn Gaither, Keith Gordon, and Jake Gordon.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020