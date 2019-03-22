Betty Ann Shuck, 50, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on July 4, 1968 in Marion County.
She was preceded in death by: her father, Harold Junior Slinker.
Survivors include: her husband, David Eugene Shuck of Arbuckle; her mother, Lorrine Bright Slinker of Lebanon; one daughter, Crystal Shuck of Lebanon; and one son, Joshua Shuck of Campbellsville.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, with burial in Muldraugh Hill Cemetery. Rev. Clellan Hays officiated.
Mattingly Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019