Betty Jean Craig Abell, 87, Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary with her daughter by her side.

She was born on June 14, 1932, in Marion County. She worked several years as a teller at Marion National Bank in Lebanon. She was also a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Thomas Gerald Abell; parents, Alonzo and Zora Newcomb Craig; sisters, Alma Chrisitne Wise, Barbara Ann Leake and Wanda Lay; brother, Charles Craig; and infant children, Mary Deborah Abell and Joseph Anthony Abell.

Survivors include: her sons, Dr. Tom Abell (Libby) of Lexington and Mike Abell (Emily) of Richmond; daughter, Pam Abell Caldwell (Michael) of Danville; nine grandchildren, Shannon Abell, Lauren Edwards, Megan Ervin, Shonda Smith, Lakeisha Abell, Kara Abell, Thomas Abell, Kaycie Caldwell and Mikey Abell; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Rita Higdon and Jewell Faye Williams; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private funeral Mass was held and a memorial Mass for all will be held at a later date. Although an unfortunate situation, it is the family's hope that all will understand this necessity.

Pallbearers were Dr. Thomas G. Abell, Mike Abell, Mikey Abell, Thomas G. Abell III, Thomas Ervin, and Aaron Brown.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

