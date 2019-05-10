Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Spalding. View Sign Service Information Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home 491 West Main Street Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-2197 Visitation 4:00 PM Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home 491 West Main Street Lebanon , KY 40033 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home 491 West Main Street Lebanon , KY 40033 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Holy Name of Mary Church Calvary , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean Spalding, 87, went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2019 after a year-long struggle with cancer.

A loving mother and homemaker, Betty was a friend to many, young and old. She was a life-long member of Holy Name of Mary Church, a past member of the Altar Society and Calvary Homemakers. She loved playing Tripoli with "The Monday Morning Church Ladies". She always loved country music and was an awesome dancer. Up until a few weeks ago before her death, she was always up for a friendly game of cards with two of her life-long friends, Leona Lee and Patsy Mattingly. She had an unending love for her family and the companionship of her special friend, Joe Osbourne.

She was preceded in death by: husband, Donnie Spalding; three grandchildren, Bobby Joe Spalding, Steven Spalding, and Shannon Spalding; two brothers, Phillip (Toddler) Brussell and Charles "Sonny" Brussell; three sisters, Kay Lindsay, Henrietta Gootee, and Ethel Reynolds.

Survivors include: five children, Rafe (Sandy) Spalding, Gayle Spalding, Darnell (Jim) Considine, Kim (Steve) Brown, and Joe Donnie (Lisa) Spalding; brother, John Brussell; sister, Evelyn Cissell; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; special friend, Joe Osbourne; and a host of other friends and relatives.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Cedar's during her brief stay, her Norton Cancer Institute team of doctors, and her loving and caring Hosparus team.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Holy Name of Mary Church, Calvary.

Visitation is 4 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Pallbearers are Michael Brown, Gary Caudill, Jody Spalding, Chad Spalding, Chris Spurling, and Jimmy Garrett,

Honorary pallbearers are Adrienne Spalding, Lauren Elstone, Heather Jaynes, and Haley Sprowles.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Betty Jean Spalding, 87, went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2019 after a year-long struggle with cancer.A loving mother and homemaker, Betty was a friend to many, young and old. She was a life-long member of Holy Name of Mary Church, a past member of the Altar Society and Calvary Homemakers. She loved playing Tripoli with "The Monday Morning Church Ladies". She always loved country music and was an awesome dancer. Up until a few weeks ago before her death, she was always up for a friendly game of cards with two of her life-long friends, Leona Lee and Patsy Mattingly. She had an unending love for her family and the companionship of her special friend, Joe Osbourne.She was preceded in death by: husband, Donnie Spalding; three grandchildren, Bobby Joe Spalding, Steven Spalding, and Shannon Spalding; two brothers, Phillip (Toddler) Brussell and Charles "Sonny" Brussell; three sisters, Kay Lindsay, Henrietta Gootee, and Ethel Reynolds.Survivors include: five children, Rafe (Sandy) Spalding, Gayle Spalding, Darnell (Jim) Considine, Kim (Steve) Brown, and Joe Donnie (Lisa) Spalding; brother, John Brussell; sister, Evelyn Cissell; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; special friend, Joe Osbourne; and a host of other friends and relatives.The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Cedar's during her brief stay, her Norton Cancer Institute team of doctors, and her loving and caring Hosparus team.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Holy Name of Mary Church, Calvary.Visitation is 4 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.Pallbearers are Michael Brown, Gary Caudill, Jody Spalding, Chad Spalding, Chris Spurling, and Jimmy Garrett,Honorary pallbearers are Adrienne Spalding, Lauren Elstone, Heather Jaynes, and Haley Sprowles.Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close