Betty Lou Devers, 76, Loretto, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
She was born May 11, 1943, in Nelson County. She was a former employee of the old Hawk's Place restaurant in Loretto and a member of Rolling Fork Baptist Church of Gleanings.
She is preceded in death by: her father and mother, Bill Doug and Fannie Helton Price; twin infant sons, Donald and Ronald Buley; and one brother, Billy Price.
Survivors include: her husband of 46 years, Danny Dale Devers; one daughter, Debra Hughes of Rineyville; one son, James Buley of Saint Francis; one grandson, Joshua Shane Bartley of Bardstown; and three brothers, Gene Price of Lebanon, Barry Price (Marcella) of New Hope and Joe Price of Holy Cross.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in Rolling Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Sid Lewis will officiate.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Toddy Thompson, Arthur Devers, Donnie Nalley, Joshua Shane Bartley, Joey McCoy, and Joey Price.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2019