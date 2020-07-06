Betty Lou Garrett, 64, Lebanon, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at her residence.

She was born Jan. 9, 1956 in Lebanon. Betty worked at Cedarwood Restaurant for 40 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her Kentucky Wildcats and Elvis. She loved her beloved pets, Ringo and Susie. She was one of the hardest working people and never failed to lend a helping hand when needed. She always put others before herself.

She was preceded in death by: her mother, Emily Wilson Rogers; and two brothers, Joseph Lester Hill and Eugene Rogers.

Survivors include: her husband of 28 years, Marion Garrett; daughter, Michelle (Joel) Allen of Bradfordsville; granddaughter, Stephanie (Teddy) Gipson; great-grandchildren, Caylei, Paxton, and Waelyn Gipson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Teddy Gipson, Joel Allen, Keith Garrett, David Garrett, Bill Garrett, and Joey Wheatley.

Honorary pallbearers were Caylei Gipson, Paxton Gipson, and Waelyn Gipson.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



