1/1
Betty Lou Garrett
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou Garrett, 64, Lebanon, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at her residence.
She was born Jan. 9, 1956 in Lebanon. Betty worked at Cedarwood Restaurant for 40 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her Kentucky Wildcats and Elvis. She loved her beloved pets, Ringo and Susie. She was one of the hardest working people and never failed to lend a helping hand when needed. She always put others before herself.
She was preceded in death by: her mother, Emily Wilson Rogers; and two brothers, Joseph Lester Hill and Eugene Rogers.
Survivors include: her husband of 28 years, Marion Garrett; daughter, Michelle (Joel) Allen of Bradfordsville; granddaughter, Stephanie (Teddy) Gipson; great-grandchildren, Caylei, Paxton, and Waelyn Gipson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Teddy Gipson, Joel Allen, Keith Garrett, David Garrett, Bill Garrett, and Joey Wheatley.
Honorary pallbearers were Caylei Gipson, Paxton Gipson, and Waelyn Gipson.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved