Betty Lou Lanham, 74, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at The Village of Lebanon Nursing Home.
She was born Feb. 21, 1946 in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, James Hansford "Buddy" Lanham; parents, Lafayette and Cora Francis Wright Tungate; and sister, Rosie Clark.
Survivors include: her son, Owen L. (Mollie) Lanham of Perryville; daughter, Teresa Tungate of Gravel Switch; brother, James Tungate of Campbellsville; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Haysville Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Chase Lanham, Trent Lanham, Josh Pennington, Tralin Craig, Tommy Orberson, and Jimmy Tungate.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
