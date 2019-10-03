Betty Blandford Moraja, 76, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Village of Lebanon.
She was born on Nov. 6, 1942 in Lebanon. Betty worked as the office manager at Bosley Funeral Home. She and her husband, Dick, bought the funeral home in 1969. Betty was an avid antique collector, having a fondness for lamps. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Thomas Hamilton "Ham" and Dorothy Johnson Blandford; brothers, Pat Blandford and Mike Blandford; and sister and brother-in-law, Violet and Johnny Bland.
Survivors Include: husband, James R. "Dick" Moraja of Lebanon; son, Richard Moraja (Pam) of Lebanon; granddaughter, Ann Carol Moraja (fiance', Aaron Brown) of Lebanon; grandson, Alex Moraja of Lebanon; brothers; brothers, Everett Blandford (Betty) and Danny Ray Blandford (Kathy), both of Lebanon; sister, Lucy Brown (Coleman) of Versailles; sisters-in-law, Kathy Blandford Hawthorne (Warren) and Sandra Blandford, both of Lebanon; special caregiver, Betty Hatchett of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.
The family would like to recognize the Village of Lebanon and Betty Hatchett for the care and attention given to Betty. Their help is very much appreciated.
Pallbearers were Alex Moraja, Tommy Blandford, Steven Blandford, Noah Blandford, Ted Blandford, Chris Brown, Todd Blandford, and Patrick Blandford.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2019