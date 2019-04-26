Beverly Anne Smith, 65, Bardstown, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
She was born on May 9, 1953 in Marion County to the late William Thomas "Billie" Sr. and Mary Lorene Long Peters. Beverly was a former employee of American Greetings, an avid U.K. fan, liked to travel, loved her family and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Survivors include: her husband, Ruben Smith; a daughter, Lori Smith Miller of Holland, Michigan; two sons, Steve Smith (Tommy Richardson) of Louisville and Scott (Brandi) Smith of Bardstown; three sisters, Aline (Louis) Flanagan of Lebanon, Wilma (Ron) Hax of Richmond, Michigan, and Faye (Dallas) Hansel of Shepherdsville; one brother, Tommy (Helen) Peters of St. Joe; four grandchildren, Lauren, Landon, Logan, and Aubrey.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 29, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8 p.m. with evening prayers at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, Bardstown, and Monday from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Kosair Charities.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 1, 2019