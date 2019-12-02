Beverly Lynn Thomas, 70, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Cedar's of Lebanon Nursing Home.
She was born on Dec. 7, 1948, in Jefferson County.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Peyton Quinn and Christine White; and sister, Cathy Quinn Thomas.
Survivors include: her husband, Marion C. Thomas of Lebanon; son, Peyton (Amy) Thomas of St. Joe; two daughters, Ginny (Paul) Boone of Lebanon and Lena (Chad) Murphy of Springfield; two brothers, Johnny Hourigan of Lebanon and Doug (Sharon) Quinn of Lexington; sister, Melissa (Raffey) Buckman of Calvary; nine grandchildren, Paul and Macy Boone, Paige Thomas, Adrienne, Peyton and Cage Thomas, Will, Cody, and Camden Murphy.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Marion County Animal Shelter.
Pallbearers were Joseph Quinn, Cory Thomas, Jordon Thomas, Jacob Gootee, Alan Guzman, Paul Boone Jr., Cage Thomas, and Peyton.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019